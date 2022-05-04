And they're off! Tipperary Community Games first final of the year on Saturday

Areas must be affiliated in order to enter any Community Games events and competitors must be under the age specified in all events on July 31, 2022.

All areas please note the closing date for all team events - camogie, football, hurling, soccer, rugby, tag rugby, skittles etc. is May 14. Late entries will not be accepted so managers are asked to let area secretaries know what they wish to enter as soon as possible.

The first county final of 2022 to look forward to is the U14 table quiz, which will take place in Holycross Hall this Saturday evening, May 7 at 7pm.

Areas may enter as many teams as they wish - entries will be taken on the night. Team of 4 (plus 2 subs if you wish). Entry fee, €8 per team.

Team may consist of all boys, all girls or mixed. Competitors must be under 14 on July 31 , 2022.

The county finals of the talent events are also hosted by the Holycross Area on Friday, May 13. The closing date for entries is Saturday, May 7 at 11.59pm. Individual entries are €3 and group entries are €8. Areas will be billed at a later date. There will also be a €5 entry fee for adults on the night.

The events are for both u12 mixed gender and u16 mixed gender. Again, competitors must be under the age specified on July 31.

Individual Events

Solo Dance Boys/Girls U12/U16.

Solo Music Boys/Girls U12/U16.

Solo Recitation Boys /Girls U12/U16.

Solo Singing Boys/Girls U12/U16.

Talent Team Events

Choir All Boys/All Girls/Mixed U13 and U16 (Panel of 10 to 20).

Culture Corner All Boys/All Girls/Mixed U15 (Panel of 6 ).

Group Drama or Comedy All Boys/All Girls/Mixed U12, U16 (Panel of 6).

Group Dance Irish Contemporary All Boys/All Girls/Mixed U12, U16 (Panel of 6).

Group Dance Modern Disco All Boys/All Girls/Mixed U12, U16 (Panel of 6).

Group Music All Boys/All Girls/Mixed U12, U16 (Panel of 6).

Group Singing All Boys/All Girls/Mixed U12, U16 (Panel of 6).

Each area can enter up to two entries for each event. Please check out the rules and criteria for all events on https://www. communitygames.ie/ events.

A big day is planned for Thurles on June 18 when the county finals of swimming will take place in the morning and Presentation Secondary School, Thurles is the venue for the county finals of art, handwriting, model-making and projects. Further details will follow later.

Areas are now asked to please hold their area finals as soon as possible