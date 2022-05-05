Search

05 May 2022

Tipperary's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe tops the scoring charts as Ireland win bronze in Canada

Tipperary Town player scores 12 tries at HSBC Canada Sevens

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was in great form for Ireland in Canada last weekend

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

05 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Four tries from Tipperary Town’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe inspired the Ireland women’s team to a 22-14 bronze final win over France at the HSBC Canada Sevens last weekend.
After winning silver in Seville, Aiden McNulty’s side followed up with bronze medal success in Langford in Canada, where they claimed victories over Japan, Brazil, the USA and France.
Murphy Crowe topped the tournament’s scoring charts with 12 tries.
The squad is now focusing its attentions on Toulouse at the end of the month for the final leg of a memorable HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
27-year-old Murphy Crowe had played for the 15-a-side Irish team in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations tournament alongside fellow Tipperary woman Dorothy Wall earlier this year.
An Irish team that included Fethard’s Wall wound down their campaign with a last-gasp 15-14 win over Scotland last weekend.

Jason Forde ruled out of Tipperary's clash with Limerick on Sunday

The injury list continues to grow for Manager Colm Bonner

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media