Search

17 May 2022

European silver medals for two Tipperary athletes

European silver medals for two Tipperary athletes

The Irish men's team O-40 that won the 10k Silver medals at the European Masters Race Walking . L-r - John Laste, Clonmel AC, Sean Walsh of Mullingar Harriers and Ross Alexander, Coolquill AC.

Reporter:

Reporter

17 May 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

John Laste on Irish teams that wins European Silver medals
The European Athletics Masters Championships were held recently in Grosseto, Italy over three days and with over 1,200 athletes taking part competition was very competitive.
In the 10K walk on Friday news came through that the Irish team of Ross Alexander of Coolquill, Sean Walsh of Mullingar Harriers and our own John Laste combined to win the silver team medals, fantastic achievement all round considering the intense heat out there at the moment. John walked a season best in such demanding conditions when finishing in 60 mins 32 secs.
Then on Sunday John Laste along with Ross Alexander of Coolquill AC and Sean McMullin of Mullingar Harriers AC competed in the gruelling 30k walk in intense heat. They put in three massive performances when winning the Silver team medals, John finishing 6th over 55 in a very good time of 3 hours 27 mins 50 secs. It is brilliant to see all the hard training paying off for John in this tough and demanding event.

Maunsell and McGuire win Tipperary Water 10K in Clonmel

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media