European silver medals for two Tipperary athletes

The Irish men's team O-40 that won the 10k Silver medals at the European Masters Race Walking . L-r - John Laste, Clonmel AC, Sean Walsh of Mullingar Harriers and Ross Alexander, Coolquill AC.
John Laste on Irish teams that wins European Silver medals
The European Athletics Masters Championships were held recently in Grosseto, Italy over three days and with over 1,200 athletes taking part competition was very competitive.
In the 10K walk on Friday news came through that the Irish team of Ross Alexander of Coolquill, Sean Walsh of Mullingar Harriers and our own John Laste combined to win the silver team medals, fantastic achievement all round considering the intense heat out there at the moment. John walked a season best in such demanding conditions when finishing in 60 mins 32 secs.
Then on Sunday John Laste along with Ross Alexander of Coolquill AC and Sean McMullin of Mullingar Harriers AC competed in the gruelling 30k walk in intense heat. They put in three massive performances when winning the Silver team medals, John finishing 6th over 55 in a very good time of 3 hours 27 mins 50 secs. It is brilliant to see all the hard training paying off for John in this tough and demanding event.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.