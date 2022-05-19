Tipperary's Amy Butler graduates from Learn To Lead female leadership programme

The graduates included Amy Butler (standing, extreme left) from the Galtee Rovers St Pecaun's GAA club in Bansha
The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) honoured the 23 graduates from its second Learn to Lead female leadership programme at the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin.
They included Amy Butler from the Galtee Rovers St Pecaun's club in Bansha, who graduated in administration.
Learn to Lead – a unique programme that was launched in 2019 – was supported over the past year by Women in Sport funding through Sport Ireland.
The programme, devised to develop the next generation of female leaders within Ladies Gaelic Football, was delivered once again by experts in the fields of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/media.
Over four days, and six evenings, the LGFA examined diverse leadership skills and focused on the skill-sets and techniques required to master each of the four strands – coaching, officiating, administration and PR/media.
Six candidates were originally chosen to participate in each strand, and the final list of 23 included leading coaches, officials, administrators and players representing the four provinces.
