Search

20 May 2022

Tipperary-based trainer has the favourite for Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes

Swords Rex turns in sensational first round performance

National Produce Stakes

Clonmel Greyhound Stadium is hosting the Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

20 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

The Graham Holland-trained Swords Rex has tightened his grip on favouritism to win the Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium following a sensational first round performance.

Fresh from his Con and Annie Kirby Memorial victory at Limerick, this son of Droopys Sydney – Starry Display produced one of the best performances ever seen at the County Tipperary venue as he ran out a comfortable winner from trap two, clocking 27.93, just six spots off the track record held by Clares Rocket, who was also trained by Tipperary-based Holland.

With sectionals of 2.72 and 15.63, Swords Rex has been cut into 5/2 from 7/2 favourite with BoyleSports to win the National Produce Stakes and claim back-to-back classics but he wasn’t the only one who impressed last Sunday.

Halo has been cut into 6/1 from 33/1, making him the new second favourite for trainer Declan Byrne. Last seen when winning the Transcages Ireland ON2/ON3 Unraced Stake Final at Waterford in March, Halo recorded a blistering 28.09 in his heat.

This son of Laughil Blake – Murlens Maura won by a length to Droopys Nice One, who has been trimmed into 8/1 from 14/1.

Other heat winners that have seen their odds shorten include the Pat Buckley-trained Gaston Pecas, who is 25/1 from 33/1, and Emers Spike for trainer Owen McKenna, who is 14/1 from 20/1. 

Horgans star as Boherlahan win Tipperary camogie league

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media