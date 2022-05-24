Search

24 May 2022

Tipperary teenager has sights set on place on Irish Mixed Martial Arts Youths team

Brandon Moore wins silver medal at Irish championships

Brandon Moore

Brandon Moore with the silver medal that he won at the national youths championships

Newcastle teenager Brandon Moore is aiming for a place in the Irish national MMA youth team after picking up a silver medal at the 2022 Youth National MMA Championships in Belfast earlier this month to add to the gold he won in 2021.
Brandon, who is 16 years old, fights out of SBG Clonmel and trains under Colin Meagher, who was the first Irish Amateur Welterweight Champion of the IMMA (Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association).
Brandon said “It was a tough fight in Belfast and obviously I was gutted not to take the gold but I will definitely take away some lessons from that fight to help me improve.”
Brandon is hoping that his silver medal performance in the heavyweight division in Belfast and a good performance at the upcoming Irish national team selection session in Dublin later this month will secure him a place on the Irish youth team to fight in the 2022 world championships later this year.
You can follow Brandon on Instagram@brandon_moore1919

