Delight for Presentation Clonmel with Munster camogie title success

Above: The Presentation Clonmel team that won the Munster Under 16 schools camogie championship. Back, from left, Ereena Fryday (bainisteoir), Abigail McGourty, Emer O’Mahoney, Laura Golden, Clodagh Bourke, Abbie Hassett, Sinead O’Carroll, Megan Lonergan, Sarah O’Leary, Amy McMorrow (captain), Alice Sweeney, Niamh Brennan, Aisling Slattery (bainisteoir), Hazel O’Reilly. Front, from left, Orla Hanratty, Aoife Stafford, Roisé O’Reilly, Shauna Earl, Emily Morrissey, Saoirse McKeown, Grainne Power, Ciara Slattery and Emer Brennan

Presentation Clonmel Secondary School’s Under 16 camogie team won the Munster Final after a very impressive performance in an extraordinary match against Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí at the Éire Óg pitch in Ovens, County Cork.

Presentation Secondary School Clonmel got the game off to a flying start with the opening goal scored by Sinéad O’Carroll, Third Year, as well as a superb point by Amy McMorrow.

However,it was not long before Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí came back, and by half-time the Cork school were ahead by 3-1 to 1-2.

At the break, spirits were down, but the Presentation Secondary School Clonmel students were not going down without a fight.

They went into the second half determined to seal the win.

A strong full back line of Orla Hanratty, Gráinne Power and Aoife Stafford, and goalkeeper Abbie Hassett, ensured that Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí were kept out of reach of scoring.

A perfectly-executed free taken by Sinéad O’Carroll evened the score out, finishing at full time with an even score of 3-3 all, which led to extra time being played.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí started off strongly with the opening score.

But the Pres girls dug deep, with midfielders Sinead O’Carroll and Emer Brennan as well as the half back line of Niamh Brennan, Clodagh Bourke and Róise O’Reilly giving a good supply of ball into the hardworking full forward line of Megan Lonergan, Amy McMorrow, team captain, and Saoirse McKeown.

It wasn’t long before a free was awarded due to the extremely hard workrate of the half forward line of Emer O’Mahoney, Laura Golden and Ciara Slattery.

The Presentation took a short free and Sinead O’Carroll made a brilliant catch and sent that ball over the bar.

The Presentation Clonmel secured the win with a final score of 3-5 to 3-4.

The girls played a phenomenal match but none of this would have been possible without the tremendous work and support from Aisling Slattery and Ereena Fryday.

Their hard work and dedication brought the girls to victory.

Not only did the team have the support of the panel, including substitutes Sarah O’Leary, Shauna Earl, Emily Morrissey, Hazel O’Reilly, Alice Sweeney, Abigail McGourty and Holly Hayes, but also the supporters who made the journey to be part of the historic win.



- Report written by students Saoirse Scully, Clodagh Bourke, Aoibhe Condon and Emma Pyke.