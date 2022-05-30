Search

30 May 2022

Kyle Kennedy wins Paddy Power Cup - best turnout for Hillview Scratch Cups

Kyle Kennedy winner of the Hillview Senior Scratch Cup 2022, with the Paddy Power Trophy

30 May 2022 6:30 PM

The annual Hillview Scratch Cups were a great success, with over 160 players from all over Munster competing and 3 Hillview players emerged victorious in their categories.

Kyle Kennedy won the Senior Event, adding to his success in Mallow, Marco Comerford won the Intermediate Event and Gemma Martin won the Junior Ladies, with more Hillview players collecting place and net prizes. The full results are as follows.
Gent’s Senior: Paddy Power Cup: Overall Gross Winner was Kyle Kennedy (Hillview) 90. The Runner-up was Michael Fennell (Lakeside) 91 and third was John Fitzgerald (Hillview) with 93. The Overall Nett Winner was Conor Fahy (Bruff) 90.
The Gent’s Inter: Phelan Cup: (Phelan Groundwork’s) was won by Marco Comerford (Hillview) 99 (B18), the runner up was Paul Malone (Tipp-Hills) 99 and third was Aaron Hogan (Riverdale) 100. The Overall Nett Winner was David Cahill (Hillview) with 87
The Gent’s Junior for the Hillview Cup, was won by Michael O’Donoghue (Tipp-Hills) with 103, the runner up was Jamie Power (Gowran) 107. (B18) and third was Tommy Kiely (Hillview) 107. The net winner was Jerry Bergin (Hillview) with 86.

Tipperary Pink Day a great success - two Anns double up to win

In the Ladies 0 to 13 Grade, the overall winner was Breda White (Tipp-Hills) with 100, the runner up was Gemma McCarthy (Hillview) 107 and the net winner was Elaine Quinn (Lakeside) with 90.
In the Ladies 14 to 21 Grade, the winner was Gemma Martin (Hillview) 120 and the runner up was Veronica Anglim (Hillview) 129 (B18) and the Overall Nett Winner was Hilary Walsh (Ashgrove)) with 87.
Thanks to all the players, sponsors, the committee, helpers and grounds staff for making the eve

