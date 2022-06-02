FBD Semple Stadium is ready to rock on Sunday

FBD Semple Stadium is ready to welcome a maximum capacity of 45,775 spectators to Thurles on Sunday for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final between Clare and Limerick - the good times are well and truly back, one could say.



The Covid-19 hiatus meant that the famous stadium was empty for the bones of three years, but all that changes on Sunday and Stadium Director David Morgan told the Tipperary Star that everything is ready to rock with the pitch in spectacular condition.

However, the one big challenge now for David and Semple Stadium Management Committee Chairman, Con Hogan, is to get people to take up the many positions available on the day. Close to 1,000 people will be required between stewards, catering, security, medical personnel, media, match day officials, gardaí, stadium staff, maintenance and many other sectors also.



“We have a long list which has to be checked and double-checked leading up to the game, but the biggest challenge we have is trying to get people to work in the stadium for the day. Anyone who is interested in offering their services would be very welcome,” David said.



Thurles will be shown in a very positive light at the weekend - the new Liberty Square is due to be officially opened on June 15 and many patrons to the stadium will get their first glimpse of the multi-million euro development which has been received very warmly indeed.



The big game will be a huge boost to the local economy. It will be the first Munster Senior Final in the newly-named FBD Semple Stadium.