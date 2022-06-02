FBD Semple Stadium is ready to rock on Sunday

Semple Stadium will be a very busy spot on Sunday. Can you help out?
FBD Semple Stadium is ready to welcome a maximum capacity of 45,775 spectators to Thurles on Sunday for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final between Clare and Limerick - the good times are well and truly back, one could say.
The Covid-19 hiatus meant that the famous stadium was empty for the bones of three years, but all that changes on Sunday and Stadium Director David Morgan told the Tipperary Star that everything is ready to rock with the pitch in spectacular condition.
However, the one big challenge now for David and Semple Stadium Management Committee Chairman, Con Hogan, is to get people to take up the many positions available on the day. Close to 1,000 people will be required between stewards, catering, security, medical personnel, media, match day officials, gardaí, stadium staff, maintenance and many other sectors also.
“We have a long list which has to be checked and double-checked leading up to the game, but the biggest challenge we have is trying to get people to work in the stadium for the day. Anyone who is interested in offering their services would be very welcome,” David said.
Thurles will be shown in a very positive light at the weekend - the new Liberty Square is due to be officially opened on June 15 and many patrons to the stadium will get their first glimpse of the multi-million euro development which has been received very warmly indeed.
The big game will be a huge boost to the local economy. It will be the first Munster Senior Final in the newly-named FBD Semple Stadium.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.