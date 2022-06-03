Search

03 Jun 2022

Tipperary athlete now turns sights to World Championships in Finland

Tipperary athlete now turns sights to World Championships in Finland

Clonmel AC's John Laste who won the Munster Over 55 Masters title in Cork on Saturday last

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Fresh from his recent European success in Grosetto, Italy, John Laste got back to the all-important bread and butter domestic competition when competing at the Munster Masters 5,000m track race walking event, which was held in conjunction with the Munster Combined events at the MTU in Cork last Saturday.

John, along with race walkers from clubs across the province, took to the line at 2pm on one of the hottest days of the year so far this year. It was fantastic to see a club like St Brendan’s AC entering five athletes in the event and it’s always a welcome sight to see new entrants in this event, which is really growing in popularity among all the age groups from juveniles to masters.
This was the final time that John would compete at the over 55 level, as he turns 60 later this year and he got a good look at the opposition he will have next year in Pat Murphy of Castleisland, Co Kerry. Pat, a historic figure in the world of race walking, has held almost every title (if not all) in this country and beyond. He too is fresh from the trip to Grossetto, where he won the bronze medal over 60. It is hoped that John and Pat will combine on future Irish teams and in particular the World Masters Championships in Tampere Finland in July this year.
The race was between both athletes and Pat went out on a fast first lap, with John tucked in behind. They went through the first kilometres in 5 mins 45 secs but in the second kilometre John fell off the pace a little, due to adjustment in his technique. The very efficient Kerry man opened a good 100m gap, which was more or less held for the remainder of the race. Pat Murphy stormed home the race winner and over 60 champion, with John coming in a convincing second and taking the over 55 title in a time of 29 mins 52 secs. Both athletes spoke about how exciting it will be next year to challenge and inspire each other competitively. It was at this very event and venue that John first competed in a race walk competition in 2019 and met Pat Murphy. On that occasion, John recalls Pat lapping him three times, which is testament to the progress made in the past three years.
John now turns his sights to the World Masters in Finland in July, then the National Track in August and the final event of the year, the National 10k in December.

Tipperary athlete Tish Ryan wins Ardmore 5 Mile Race


It will be a very busy year ahead for our senior coach as he divides his time between running his own business, doing his own training and coaching our senior athletes in the club two nights a week

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media