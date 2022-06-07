Search

07 Jun 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Awards Night at Cahir Park AFC

Tipperary Soccer: Awards Night at Cahir Park AFC

Youths Dylan Butler was awarded Managers Player of the Year by Manager Jonas Kerr

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Cahir Park AFC Awards Night - Cahir Park Youths, Juniors, Managers & coaches, Committee and friends attended the Cahir Park AFC Awards night in Morrissey’s Bar last Saturday night. A great night was had by all. In Youths Dylan Butler was awarded Managers Player of the Year and Eoin Doyle was awarded Players Player. Both were presented by Manager Jonas Kerr. In the Juniors Cormac Crowe was awarded Managers Player of the Year by Coach Paddy Purtill and Stevie Duggan was awarded Players Player by Manager Shane Ferris. Well done to all.
Schoolboys - U14A boys played Clonmel Town last Friday night in an important league battle. Cahir came out 5-1 winners. Parks goals came from Will Burke, Josh Davey, Rowan Barrett, James Sullivan & Cian Boles. Well done to players & coaches.

Tipperary Soccer: St Michael's slay Wilderness Rovers in cup final


TSS&DL Academy Update - The TSS&DL Academy Squad are competing in the SFAI Gaynor Cup and we wish the best of luck to all the coaches and players who have worked hard over the past few months in preparation for the 5 day tournament in University Limerick from this Tuesday June 7.
FAI Summer Soccer Schools – Bookings are now live for this year’s Intersport Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools. A list of camp dates and locations is available on our website from now.
Training/Fixtures/Results- please keep an eye on our social media pages for all Results and Fixtures and Training.

Juniors Cormac Crowe was awarded Managers Player of the Year by Coach Paddy Purtill 


Cahir Park 50/50 Draw – Last Friday the 50/50 Draw took place live in Cahir Park AFC. The lucky winner of the jackpot of €375 was Stacey Ronan. Well done Stacey! Thanks once again to all sponsors, ticket sellers & everyone who buys tickets for your continued support. Don’t forget Tickets can be purchased online or through local businesses. Visit the clubs social media pages for further details.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media