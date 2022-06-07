Tipperary Soccer: Awards Night at Cahir Park AFC

Cahir Park AFC Awards Night - Cahir Park Youths, Juniors, Managers & coaches, Committee and friends attended the Cahir Park AFC Awards night in Morrissey’s Bar last Saturday night. A great night was had by all. In Youths Dylan Butler was awarded Managers Player of the Year and Eoin Doyle was awarded Players Player. Both were presented by Manager Jonas Kerr. In the Juniors Cormac Crowe was awarded Managers Player of the Year by Coach Paddy Purtill and Stevie Duggan was awarded Players Player by Manager Shane Ferris. Well done to all.

Schoolboys - U14A boys played Clonmel Town last Friday night in an important league battle. Cahir came out 5-1 winners. Parks goals came from Will Burke, Josh Davey, Rowan Barrett, James Sullivan & Cian Boles. Well done to players & coaches.



TSS&DL Academy Update - The TSS&DL Academy Squad are competing in the SFAI Gaynor Cup and we wish the best of luck to all the coaches and players who have worked hard over the past few months in preparation for the 5 day tournament in University Limerick from this Tuesday June 7.

FAI Summer Soccer Schools – Bookings are now live for this year’s Intersport Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools. A list of camp dates and locations is available on our website from now.

Training/Fixtures/Results- please keep an eye on our social media pages for all Results and Fixtures and Training.

Juniors Cormac Crowe was awarded Managers Player of the Year by Coach Paddy Purtill



Cahir Park 50/50 Draw – Last Friday the 50/50 Draw took place live in Cahir Park AFC. The lucky winner of the jackpot of €375 was Stacey Ronan. Well done Stacey! Thanks once again to all sponsors, ticket sellers & everyone who buys tickets for your continued support. Don’t forget Tickets can be purchased online or through local businesses. Visit the clubs social media pages for further details.