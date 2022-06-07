Delight for Tipperary golfer - Jenny aces the 6th at Dundrum

COUNTY TIPPERARY GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

Ladies Golf

Our Tuesday morning Ladies’ scramble was won by Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick, Louise Horgan & Flan McGlinchey.

Winner of Wednesday’s 9-hole qualifier was Elizabeth Hayes 47.6 = 26 pts, in 2nd Patricia Moran 23.4=19pts, 3rd Kathleen O’Neill 22.0=18pts.

Thursday evening social golf was won by Judy Hayes with 22pts, in 2nd place Louise Horgan with 20 pts.

Challenge Cup and Minor Cup

Best of luck to our Challenge & Minor ladies with the Challenge playing Templemore in Templemore on Thursday June 16. Our team representing us on the day is Amy O’Sullivan, Catherine O’Halloran, Niamh Chadwick, Judy Hayes, & Marie Graves.

The minor team is playing Tipperary in Tipperary on Saturday June 18.

Matchplay

Our Matchplay competitions are well up and running with quite a few completed first round, please ensure your play your games in the allocated time.

Mens Golf

Congratulations to our Junior Cup Team who had a fine victory over Slievenamon in Dundrum last week, with some exceptional golf played. The County Tipperary team were; Captain Brian Slattery, Adam Buckley, Daniel Kennedy, Andrew Burke & Aidan Murphy. The team is managed by Michael O’Grady & Mark Jordan.

Unfortunately the Purcell and the Bruen teams did not fair out as well, with the Purcell team in hard luck to loose on the 19th hole Mitchelstown in Mitchelstown.

Wednesday 9-hole Singles

The winners of the 9-hole singles; were in 1st place Joe Treacy (7) with 22pts, in 2nd place Aidan Murphy (4) 21pts Best Gross Adam Buckley (2) 19pts, 3rd Seamus Hickey (6) 20pts, 4th Richard Hennessey (10) 19pts.

Wednesday 9-Hole

Our usual 9-hole competition continues this Wednesday all day with a €3 entry fee.

Carroll Cup

The competition next weekend is the Carroll Cup. This is a Strokeplay competition off the white markers with a €10 entry fee. All the proceeds from this competition will go the South Tipperary Hospice. This competition is run every year to the memory of the late Pat Carroll with the prizes kindly sponsored by John Carroll.



Seniors Golf

Result of 18-hole Champagne Scramble with two scores to count played at Ballykisteen Golf Course last week; in 1st place Noel McGuire, John Graves, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & Martin Quirke with 106pts. 2nd Gerry Maher, Charlie Gaffney, Denis McCarthy & Tommy Moloney with 104pts (B/9), in 3rd place Tom Kennedy, John Grogan, Liam Treacy & Pat O’Gorman with 104pts.

Open Singles

Winners of the Open Singles on Friday last were; in 1st place Declan O’Dwyer with 39pts (C/B). In 2nd place John Buckley with 39pts & in 3rd place James Mockridge with 38pts.