08 Jun 2022

Wins for Ryan and Murphy at Deadman's Road Race in Tipperary

Men’s race winner, Noel Murphy, Waterford AC approaching finish line at Carrick Swan GAA Club at Pairc na nEalaí

08 Jun 2022 10:06 AM

CARRICK-ON-SUIR ROAD RUNNERS ATHLETIC CLUB

COGHLAN'S CAREPLUS PHARMACY DEADMANS 4 MILE ROAD RACE
Deadman’s 4-mile Road Race, race number three of the four race series of the Outfield Sports 3 Counties Challenge 2022 took place at Carrick on Suir on Friday last, June 3
We would like to thank the following
Carrick Swans GAA Club for providing their Club House and Grounds for Race HQ, and race finished at their new facilities at Pairc na nEalaí
Race Sponsor: Coghlan’s Careplus Pharmacy, Carrick on Suir,
Series Sponsor: Outfield Sports Carrick on Suir
Red Cross for Medical Back up
Local Gardaí for assisting race stewards on the night
All who helped with the timing, registration, results, stewarding and refreshments.
John Murphy Photography, Carrick-on-Suir.
Thanks to all the runners for supporting this race.
Well done to the following prize winners in the Men’s and Women’s race
1st Noel Murphy, Waterford AC 20:55
2nd Craig O’Brien, Ferrybank AC 21:01
3rd Dermot Gorman, Carrick on Suir AC 21:04
1st Dymphna Ryan, Dundrum AC 23:02
2nd Louise Morgan, Ferrybank AC 24:56
3rd Angela McCann, Clonmel AC 25:02

CATEGORY WINNERS
Well done to the following category winners in the Men’s and Women’s race
1st Junior Male Adam O’Connor, United Striders AC 21:17
o/40 Aubrey Storey, Tramore AC 22:41
o/45 Alan O’Connor, United Striders 22:01
o/50 Conor Fleming, Clonmel AC 23:30
o/55 Willie O’Donoghue, Mooreabbey Milers AC 24:03
o/60 Brendan Cronin, 28.22
o/35 Aisling English, Clonmel AC 27:11
o/40 Suzanne Shine, Clonmel AC 25:48
o/45 Beth O’Connor, United Strides AC 26:59
o/50 Nicola Maunsell, Clonmel AC 30:47
o/55 Anna Byrne, Clonmel AC 32:27
Winning Team Men and Women teams were
Carrick on Suir AC Barry O’Shea, Eugene O’Keeffe & Liam Fielding
Carrick-on-Suir AC Deirdre Power, Tina Walsh & Leanne Phelan.

