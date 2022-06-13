Comeragh Rangers Ladies Gaelic Football Club announces its fundraising raffle results

The Comeragh Rangers football team that won the recent U15 Féile Cup Final in Stradbally, county Waterford by defeating Tramore.
Comeragh Rangers Ladies Gaelic Football Club wishes to thank everyone who supported its annual raffle.
The club is based in Rathgormack with members from a wide hinterland including Carrick-on-Suir.
Raffle results
1st prize: Maurice Sullivan, c/o Aoibheann Sullivan; 2nd: Stephen Flynn c/o Ann Dunphy;
3rd: Pat Kelly c/o Trishi Kelly; 4th: Donnacha Hassett, c/o Caoimhne Hassett; 5th: Aine Power c/o Aine Power; 6th: Cecily O’Hanlon, c/o Katie O’Hanlon; 7th: Fiona Gallagher. c/o Ciara Gallagher; 8th: Tom O’Hanlon, c/oKatie O’Hanlon;
9th: Jack Crotty c/o Roisin Crotty; 10th: Aidan Galvin, c/o Kate Galvin; 11th: Patsy Phelan, c/o Kassie Phelan;
12th: Stephen Flynn, c/o Ann Dunphy; 13th: Nicky Walsh c/o Erin Corbett Barry; 14th: Ella Fogarty, Ballyclough; 15th: Sarah Connolly, 16th: Michael Hennebry c/oMichelle Hennebry; 17th: Jamie Condon, c/o Robyn Butler; 18th: Keane family c/o Rachel Keane; 19th: Shauna Dunphy; 20th: Aine Power, c/o Aine Power.
Cahir Park players Sienna Ferris and Zoe Conway who now go onto U13 and U15 All Ireland Finals after the Gaynor Cup last week
