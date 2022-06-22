37th running of Tipperary's top Coillte 10k set for Thursday, July 6

On Wednesday, July 6 at 8pm the Coillte 10k Road Race in Dundrum will be run for the 37th consecutive year by the local Dundrum Athletics Club.

The club is delighted to have Coillte once again as the main sponsor. With Dundrum surrounded by trees and forest trails for running and walking, and developed by Coillte over the years, it is appropriate that Coillte are involved in the healthy sport of running.

The company’s managed forest trails around Dundrum and indeed around the country are a haven for people to get out for a bit of fresh air and exercise, which was never more appreciated than during the Covid lockdowns.

The semi-state company has been involved in this race every year since it was set up in 1988, which is appreciated by the Dundrum club.

The race, which also incorporates a 5k for juniors (aged between 13-years-old on the day of the race and 19 years or under on 31/12/2022) is based around the Dundrum Community Centre Complex, where the club has its athletics facilities.

The race has prizes in every category from senior to over 70 years for both men and women, with the Master categories at the standard five-year intervals from Over 40 years plus, with a specially embroidered souvenir hand towel for all finishers.



For Tipperary athletes there is the added incentive of the Tim Crowe Memorial Trophy (kindly donated by Dominic Moore) for the first Tipperary athlete to finish the 10k. The present holder is Tipperary-based athlete Sergiu Ciobanu of Clonliffe Harriers.

This year the club has once again linked up with Niall O’Sullivan’s Premier Timing Systems for entries and result data to manage the ever-increasing numbers of runners every year. Entries are online via the link itsyourrace.com. The club would appreciate if participants could enter at least a week or two before the race date.

Early entry gives the organisers an idea of the number of embroidered dated towels required for all finishers, plus the food requirements for the big spread afterwards. Also, it is a big help to Niall for him to get working on his system early.

The layout of the two-lap course makes it ideal for spectators to see the race and encourage the athletes as the race progresses. One section of the course in the village allows viewing of the race at four different locations by moving about 100 metres.