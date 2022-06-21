Tipperary athlete achieves European U-18 qualifying time

Clonmel AC’s Sam O’Sullivan, who has achieved the European Under 18 Track and Field qualification standard
Tullamore was the setting for last Saturday’s Leinster Juvenile Track and Field Championships.
The organisers kindly provided Sam O’Sullivan with a 10,000 metres walk event as he pursued the qualifying time for the upcoming European Under 18 track and field championships, which will be held in Jerusalem in July.
Sam’s challenge was great with a qualification standard of 48 minutes set by Athletics Ireland. Sam was ably assisted by Joe Mooney from Adamstown AC. Joe, a senior athlete, took Sam out at pace going through the halfway mark at 24 mins 15 secs. Sam put in some hard kilometres from 6 to 8 having slipped off the pace at the 8km mark.
This allowed Sam a mere 9 minutes to do the last two kilometres and was the point in the race where Sam’s training came to the fore. He dug deep, walking his final two kilometres in 8 mins 50 secs and a massive PB improvement of 67 seconds to finish just inside the mark in 47 mins 50 secs.
Clonmel AC’s Sam O’Sullivan, who has achieved the European Under 18 Track and Field qualification standard
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.