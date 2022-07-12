Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next seven days

Tipperary GAA fixtures
Tue 12 Jul
South Tipp U13A Hurling League 2022, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, St Mary's V Moyle Rovers 18:30, Ref: Martin Doyle
South Tipp U13A Hurling League 2022, Venue: Duneske Sports Complex, Cahir, Cahir V Carrick Swan 19:30, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, St Patrick's V Clerihan 18:30, Ref: Paul Guinan
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Beal Atha Poirin, Ballyporeen / Skeheenarinky V Ballylooby/Castlegrace 19:30, Ref: Kieran Barrett
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Cahir V Grangemockler Ballyneale 19:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan (B)
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, Moyle Rovers V Fethard 20:00, Ref: Martin Cody
U13 G1 Mid Hurling Championship, Venue: Templemore, JK Brackens V Moycarkey-Borris 19:00, Ref: P J Nolan
NORTH TIPP U13C HURLING, Venue: Templederry, Templederry Kenyons V Nenagh ire g 19:00, Ref: Kiernan Timmons
NORTH TIPP U13C HURLING, Venue: Shallee, Ballinahinch V Shannon Rovers Gaels 19:00, Ref: James Lees
NORTH TIPP U13D HURLING, Venue: Puckane, Kildangan V Kilruane MacDonaghs 20:00, Ref: Mark Gennery
NORTH TIPP U13D HURLING, Venue: Portroe, Portroe V Newport 20:00, Ref: Michael Cronin
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Puckane, Kildangan V Silvermines 19:00, Ref: Mark Gennery
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Portroe, Portroe V Borrisokane 19:00, Ref: Michael Cronin
Wed 13 Jul
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: O'Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, Clonmel g V Ballingarry 19:00, Ref: Luke Foran
Under-19 A Football, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Cashel King Cormacs V Rockwell/Rosegreen 19:30, Ref: Paddy Russell
Under-19 A Football, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Arravale Rovers 19:30, Ref: Donie Horan
Under-19 B Football Gr 1, Venue: Aherlow, Aherlow V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:30, Ref: Richard O Connor
Under-19 B Football Gr 2, Venue: Annacarty, Golden-Kilfeacle V Eire Og/SeanTreacys 19:30, Ref: Paul Carew
Thu 14 Jul
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship Knockout, Venue: Littleton, Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:30, Ref: Jonathan Cullen
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Clogheen GAA Pitch, Father Sheehys V Moyle Rovers 19:00, Ref: James Williams
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Div 1, Venue: Littleton, Moycarkey-Borris V Thurles Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Sean Everard
West U13D Hurling Championship, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite Gaels 19:00, Ref: Paul Carew
West U13D Hurling Championship, Venue: Lattin, Lattin-Cullen V Cashel King Cormacs 19:30, Ref: Richard O Connor
Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 3, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:30, Ref: Donie Horan
Fri 15 Jul
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship Knockout, Venue: Clonmore, Clonakenny V Thurles Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Joe Leahy
South Tipp U13D Hurling League 2022 (Group 1), Venue: The Green, Carrick, Carrick Swan V Ballingarry 19:30, Ref: Martin Cody
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 1, Venue: Goatenbridge, Fethard V Father Sheehys 19:30, Ref: TBC
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Newcastle V Killenaule 19:45, Ref: TBC
North Tipp Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Nenagh, Borris-Ileigh V Kilruane MacDonaghs 19:30, Ref: John Cleary
North Tipp Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Toomevara V Roscrea 19:30, Ref: Conor Doyle
Junior A Football, Venue: Solohead, Solohead V Emly 19:45, Ref: David Grogan
Sat 16 Jul
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Mullinahone, Mullinahone V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 12:00, Ref: John Flynn
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, Fethard V Ballybacon/Grange 11:00, Ref: Philip Keane
South Tipp U13D Hurling League 2022 (Group 1), Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, St Patrick's V Mullinahone 10:00, Ref: Martin Cody
South Tipp U13D Hurling League 2022 (Group 2), Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, St Mary's V Carrick Davins 11:30, Ref: Miceal Mc Cormack
South Tipp U13D Hurling League 2022 (Group 2), Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Clonmel g V Newcastle 11:30, Ref: Tadgh Lonergan
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship , Venue: Templemore, JK Brackens V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: Paddy Kenny
West Intermediate Hurling, Venue: Annacarty, Golden-Kilfeacle V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:00, Ref: David Ryan
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship , Venue: Outside Field Thurles, Thurles Sarsfields V Killea 19:30, Ref: TBC
South Tipp Junior B Hurling Knockout 2022, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Mullinahone V Carrick Swan 17:00, Ref: TBC
South Tipp Junior B Hurling Knockout 2022, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Clerihan V St Patrick's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Kellys of Fantane North Intermediate Championship, Venue: MacDonagh Park , Lorrha-Dorrha V Shannon Rovers 18:00, Ref: Gerry Treacy
North Tipp Junior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Templederry, Templederry Kenyons V Portroe 19:30, Ref: Peter Carroll
North Tipp Junior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilcolman, Burgess V Silvermines 19:30, Ref: Pat O Mahony
Sun 17 Jul
Roadstone Intermediate Mid Hurling Championship, Venue: Littleton, Drom-Inch V Boherlahan Dualla 12:00, Ref: John Butler
West U13B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Arravale Rovers V Rockwell Rovers 18:30, Ref: Paul Carew
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 1, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Moyle Rovers V St Mary's 19:00, Ref: TBC
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Ballingarry V Ballylooby/Castlegrace 19:00, Ref: TBC
Jun A Hurling, Venue: Golden, Cashel King Cormacs V Rockwell Rovers 12:00, Ref: TBC
Jun A Hurling, Venue: Annacarty, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonoulty/Rossmore 12:00, Ref: Donie Horan
Junior A Football, Venue: Kilcommon, Sean Treacys V Arravale Rovers 11:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
Mon 18 Jul
West U13A Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappawhite, Cappawhite Gaels V Cashel King Cormacs 19:30, Ref: TBC
West U13B Hurling Championship, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, Rosegreen V Sean Treacys 19:30, Ref: TBC
West U13B Hurling Championship, Venue: Lattin, Lattin-Cullen V Golden-Kilfeacle 19:30, Ref: TBC
West U13C Hurling Championship, Venue: Emly, Emly V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:30, Ref: TBC
West U13C Hurling Championship, Venue: Annacarty, Eire Og Anacarty/Donohill V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:30, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Moneygall, Moneygall V Kildangan 19:00, Ref: Mark Houlihan
Tue 19 Jul
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Kilsheelan, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballyporeen / Skeheenarinky 19:30, Ref: John Flynn
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Killenaule, Killenaule V Clonmel g 19:30, Ref: Victor Direen
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Ballylooby, Ballylooby/Castlegrace V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Andy Griffin
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: O'Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, Ballingarry V Mullinahone 19:30, Ref: Jack Mulcahy
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, St Mary's V Cahir 19:00, Ref: Luke Foran
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Grangemockler Ballyneale, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Father Sheehys 19:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
U13 G1 Mid Hurling Championship, Venue: Holycross, Holycross/Ballycahill V JK Brackens 00:00, Ref: TBC
U13 G1 Mid Hurling Championship, Venue: Littleton, Moycarkey-Borris V Durlas g 00:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13C HURLING, Venue: Newport, Newport V Templederry Kenyons 19:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13C HURLING, Venue: Ballinderry, Shannon Rovers Gaels V Nenagh ire g 19:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13D HURLING, Venue: Ballina, Ballina V Newport 20:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13D HURLING, Venue: Roscrea, Roscrea V Kildangan 20:00, Ref: TBC
North tipp u13A hurling, Venue: Ballina, Ballina V Newport 19:00, Ref: TBC
North tipp u13A hurling, Venue: Roscrea, Roscrea V Borris-Ileigh 19:00, Ref: TBC
North tipp u13A hurling, Venue: Cloughjordan, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Toomevara 19:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Kilcolman, Burgess V Portroe 19:00, Ref: TBC
