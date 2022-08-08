Greyhound racing: No slip ups for Bobsleigh in Dream Tipp Cup victory

Feature event of every season at Thurles Greyhound Stadium, the 2022 Centenary Agri Tipperary Cup drew to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday evening last and having attracted a stellar cast of entries, it was Willie Joe Murphy’s Bobsleigh Dream (Droopys Sydney-Bobsleigh Jet) who completed her brilliant campaign with a powerful final performance to land the €8000 prize.

A warm favourite having gone fastest at both quarterfinal and semi stage, the Pat Buckley star appeared ideally drawn in trap 2 and duly leading Berties Cuddles to her inside for immediate command of the rails position, the champion elect contested the early lead on the inside of a tight three-way tussle for supremacy approaching the opening bend.

Minor crowding amongst the leading trio saw Seomra Nate fail to round the rivals to his inside and that would ultimately negate his viable threat when ceding a precious lead to Russmur Pat on the run to the second bend. Squeezing through on the rails to pursue that rival to the top of the backstraight, Bobsleigh Dream secured second position and only a length and a half adrift, the Tralee 570-yard track record breaker was primed to deliver her telling challenge beyond halfway.

Striking the front on the inside of Russmur Pat, the Buckley darling was a half-length to the good at the third bend and settled the final when easing to a two-length winning margin at the line. Posting 28.75 (-20), Bobsleigh Dream claimed a most deserved Tipperary Cup title while Russmur Pat exits the event with huge respect following his gallant effort in second, four and half lengths in advance of third placed Seomra Nate.

Cabra kid Kronk on Derby trail

Chief on the undercard to the main event on Saturday was the Boylesports Derby Trial Stake A0 525 and out of luck with Cabra Cleo in the Tipp Cup final, young owner Paddy Scally saw his Cabra Kronk (Cabra Firmino-Cabra Twister) enjoy greater fortune when claiming his Derby ticket in just a fourth career start.

A slick debut winner, the June 2020 whelp endured a luckless passage in the heats of the Tipp Cup last time but ensured ample racing room when breaking on level terms this time. Displaying slick early pace to lead Droopys Gloss by a length to the opening bend, the Scally youngster eased clear of that bumped rival before reaching the top of the backstraight with near three lengths in hand over Bogger Hunter.

Remaining in full command to the closing bends, Cabra Kronk was never seriously threatened beyond halfway when posting 29.11 (-20) with three lengths to spare over the eye-catching recovery effort of Droopys Gloss.

Wichita Guns down rivals

There was a further brace of finals in support of the Tipp Cup on Saturday and reversing form from his close-up third a week earlier, Sean Kenny’s Gunboat Wichita (Droopys Sydney-Group Supergem) prevailed in a hugely competitive Split the Pot A3 525 Stake Final.

Breaking well from trap 3, the July 2020 whelp just showed in front throughout the early exchanges before finding the sharp Kilvil Arnold on his inside when reaching the corner. A hefty bump between the pair saw that latter finalist assert with benefit of the inside and the Kenny winner had near two lengths to recover approaching halfway.

Joining Kilvil Arnold on the inside at the closing bends, the leading duo crucially blocked the path of the eye-catching Knockroe Serena at that point before a thrilling contest was settled when Gunboat Wichita battled his way to a one length verdict in 29.57 (-20).

Lou lands A5 Pot

The final of the Split the Pot A5 525 Stake also saw semi form overturned and gaining reward for consistency, Pat Maher & Jordan Clarke’s Listen Ava Lou (Candlelight King-Lemon Steff) ran out a cosy winner.

Third last time, the July 2020 whelp broke smartly from trap 3 and immediately contested the lead with Cabra Veyron before taking command of the race as many rivals suffered bumping while turning. A length to the good over Coosane Megan at the second bend, Listen Ava Lou impressed when streaking clear to the closing bends and held a comfortable four and a half lengths over a recovering Diegos Commander in 29.52 (-20).

Warm action in front of busy stands on Saturday included a thrilling sprint contest as Ballybough Bob (Tullymurry Act-Droopys Hunch) completed a slick two-bend hattrick across different venues when getting up in the dying stride to deny Cabra Sonic in a sizzling Martin Ryan Track Groundsman Open 330.

On the back of sprint wins at Shelbourne and Dundalk, the Murt Leahy trained winner broke well from trap 5 this time but trailed Cabra Sonic to the opening bend as that rails-running rival displayed slick dash following his moderate beginning. Remaining within a length however, Ballybough Bob began to close on the outside approaching the home stretch and despite wider before straightening, denied Cabra Sonic by a shorthead on the line in a brilliant 17.74 (-10).

The following Cabra Firmino at Stud A1 525 was equally competitive and gaining some compensation for his semi-final elimination from the Tipperary Cup, William O’Connor’s Tour Valley Syd (Droopys Sydney-Yahoo Amelia) just prevailed in a third career success.

Breaking well from trap 3, the April 2020 whelp narrowly led before joined on the inside at the opening bend by Kilvil Robert. The latter showed his customary smart dash to lead by a length to the top of the backstraight but was unable to shake off the attentions of the O’Connor winner who ranged up on his outside off the final bend. A protracted tussle to the line thereafter saw Tour Valley Syd secure a most game victory by a neck in 29.14 (-20).

A sole 570-yard race concluded the Saturday action at Thurles and delivered a welcome return to winning ways for Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Barney (Cloran Paddy-Borna Gem) as the January 2019 whelp relished a first step beyond the standard distance.

Headed throughout the early stages, the winner railed well off the second bend before ranging up on the inside of Lyreen Nomad and Droopys Mama Mia to strike the front entering the backstraight. Always likely to stay the trip well from that point, Borna Barney duly skipped clear to a cosy four length score while posting 31.72 (-20) over that latter rival.

Local winners for regular track favourites are always welcome on the big occasions and commencing the action, Canice Hyland’s Foxrock Joan (Candlelight King-Swift Joan) claimed victory in the A5 525, celebrating her fourth birthday with a three-length defeat of Its My Syd in 29.62 (-20) before James O’Connor’s Tracys Rolex (Good News-Send The Answer) shed her maiden tag in the A6 525, staying stoutly for a three length defeat of Dripping Wet in 29.81 (-20).

The remaining A3 525 was claimed by another of the eliminated Tipperary Cup semi-finalists and proving strongest in the home straight following a tight tussle between a trio of early pacers, John Ryan’s Private Jet (Droopys Jet-Sidarian Fern) secured a most game ninth career victory with a length and a half to spare over Code Jackal in 29.52 (-20).

Top Dog

Thoroughly tested by the talented Cabra Sonic, the victory of Ballybough Bob (Tullymurry Act-Droopys Hunch) when posting 17.74 (-10) in the Open 330 was a performance from the very top drawer.

Best Bitch

Completing a hattrick of heat wins in a powerful final performance while posting a smart 28.75 (-20), Bobsleigh Dream (Droopys Sydney-Bobsleigh Jet) returned a most deserving 2022 Tipperary Cup champion.

One To Watch

Taking her opportunity as a reserve in the A3 525 final, Eamon Lloyd’s Knockroe Serena (Farloe Blitz-Rosmult Racer) looked likely to convert on her reprieve before markedly checked out of contention at the closing bends and should be noted in A4 grade next time.