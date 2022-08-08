Aine Connolly wins Fethard Sports Achievement Award for July

The winner of the Butlers Sports Achievement Award for July was Aine Connolly.
The winner of the Butlers Sports Achievement Award for July was Aine Connolly. Aine represented Ireland with distinction at the European equestrian u/18 championships held in U.K.
Sponsor for the July award was Des O[Meara, a well known physiotherapist whose clinic is based in Tullamaine, Fethard.
The "Mentor Of The Month" award went to John Ward who was Clerk Of The Course at the recent Stonethrowers rally. John has been involved in rallying for over 30 years and brings great knowledge and experience to the role.
Vintage car owners and enthusiasts at the Garda stand celebrating the 100th year of An Garda Síochána at the Vintage and Classic Car Show, Thurles.
