Carrick Davins GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Davins GAA Club's three-day summer camp runs this week from Wednesday to Friday between 10.30am and 2pm each day.
It finishes on Friday with a special guest visit and there will be a barbecue for children and their families.
In other news, the club's U15 hurlers play Emly in Emly on Thursday at 7.30pm. The Intermediate game schedule over the weekend was postponed as a mark of respect to the late Dillon Quirke and his family.
All at Carrick Davins GAA Club were shocked and saddened to learn of Dillon's untimely passing and extend deepest sympathy to his family, friends, teammates. Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and all who knew him.
Lotto draw results from August 2: Numbers drawn: 02,06,08,25. The jackpost wasn't won but two players matched three numbers and won €100 each. They were: Gemma Judge and Seamus Power.
Vintage car owners and enthusiasts at the Garda stand celebrating the 100th year of An Garda Síochána at the Vintage and Classic Car Show, Thurles.
