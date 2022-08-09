Who will be representing Tipperary in the Community Games final this weekend?

Munster champion Daire O'Donnell (Boherlahan/Dualla) will be hoping for further success in the National Community Games finals in Carlow this Saturday.
The Community Games National Track & Field Athletics will take place in SETU Carlow Sports on next Saturday, August 13.
Those qualified from county Tipperary are:-
Ballingarry, U12 Girls Ball Throw Amy Burns,
Ballinahinch - Killoscully U12 Long Puck Liam Crosse.
Boherlahan U16 1500m Daire O’Donnell.
U10 Mixed Relay, Cian O’Donnell, Aoife Mcloughlin, Rebecca McLoughlin, Eanna Moynihan U13 Mixed Relay, Jack Maher Bobby McLoughlin Sophie Moynihan Leah O'Connell Aoife O’Donnell Harry Ryan.
Long Jump U12 Girls Triona Heffernan U12 Boys Robert Mulcahy
Long Jump U14 Boys Bobby McLoughlin.
Long Puck U14 Girls Abbie Horgan,
Cloughjordan U12 Girls Ball Throw Huran Wahid,
Shot Putt U14 Boys James McCarthy,
Moycarkey Borris Long Puck U12 Boys Adam Rice U14 Girls Kourtney Louise O’Halloran Javelin U14 Girls Jennifer Davis Kelly U14 Boys Darragh Lonergan, Long Jump U14 Girls Isobel Davis Kelly.
Mullinahone U12 200m Killian Croke.
Newport. U12 Girls 200m Niamh Buckeridge, U16 Girls 200m Sophie Walker, .
U12 Girls 100m Lucy Palmer, U16 Boys 100m Killian O'Hora,
U16 Girls 100m Ava Palmer, U16 Boys 200m Dillon Walsh,
U14 Boys Relay, Oisin Kennedy, Ollie Roche, Stephen O’Brien, Colm Ryan, Gavin Gaffney. U15 Mixed Relay, Leah Berry Lauren Gaffney Fionn Griffin Conor Kìely U16 Girls Relay, Deirdre McGlinchey, Ailin Kennedy, Clodagh Donoghue, Clodagh Grimes U16 Mixed 4x200m Relay Killian O’Hora Ava Palmer Sophie Walker Dillon Walsh
Long Jump U12 girls Tilly O’Brien, U12 Boys J.J Roche Long Jump U14 Boys Ollie Roche Ball Throw U12 boys Robert Long, Shot Putt U14 boys Darragh Healy. Javelin U14 girls Rubi Walker High Jump U16 Girls Clodagh Donoghue and Ailin Kennedy
Roscrea
U8 Boys 80m Jaxon Lynch, U10 Boys 100m Robbie Loughnane,
U12 Boys 100m Harry O'Donoghue, U14 girls 80m hurdles Lily Anne O’Meara.
U12 Girls Relay, Kaela Crampton, Aoife O’Meara, Ella O’Meara, Callie Cullinane, Sarah Halpin, Lorelai Hayes. U12 Boys Relay, Harry O Donoghue, Kailum O’Meara, Kyle O’Meara, Lorcan Nolan. Ball Throw U12 Boys Kailum O’Meara.
St Flannans. U16 Discus. Marie Shanahan.
Thurles
U16 Boys Relay, Daniel Ryan Fogarty, Dylan Cotter, Conor Carroll, Ben Loughnane.
Shot Putt U14 Girls - Sarah McGinley.
Javelin U14 boys Jamie O’Connor.
Long Jump U14 Girls Eleanor Doyle
The morning session will commence at 10am with semi finals of u14, U16, u8, u10 and u12 events and Finals of Girls & Boys u14 100m, u16 100 & 200m, U8 60m & 60m and u10 100m. The afternoon session commence at 2.30pm and will include the hurdles and relays.
The Field Events include Shot Putt, Long Jump, High Jump, Javelin, Long Puck and will commence for Tipperary Competitors in group B at 12noon. Full details of these timetables on www. communitygames.ie
Check this site daily as changes may occur and keep in touch with Area and County Secretary. Best of Luck to everybody.
