Search

23 Aug 2022

Carrick Davins GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Davins GAA Club weekly news

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

23 Aug 2022 6:29 PM

Carrick Davins GAA Club will host a field day at its grounds this Sunday to coincide with its celebrations to mark 100 years of the club.

The family fund event will run from 1pm to 4pm. It is free of charge and open to all. There will be novelty events to suit all and live music performed by Carrick musicians. 

Meanwhile, Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers played Boherlahan-Dualla in the second round of the county championship last Saturday.

Both sides were evenly matched but in the end the Davins lost by two points after a terrific game with high quality hurling played by both sides.

The club now awaits fixture details of the team's must win game against Golden-Kilfeacle.  The Junior B hurlers played their first game of the South Championship against Ballybacon-Grange last Sunday in Goatenbridge. Well done to the team and management.

The team now await their next championship match. The U15 hurlers are through to the county semi-final, where they will play Thurles Gaels. The club congratulates this team on reaching this stage in the championships.

Numbers drawn in last week's juvenile lotto draw were: 05,13,20,24. The jackpot wasn’t won and three players won €70 each for matched three numbers. They were Paddy Nagle, Denis Dowley and Patrick McGrath.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media