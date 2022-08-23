Carrick Davins GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Davins GAA Club will host a field day at its grounds this Sunday to coincide with its celebrations to mark 100 years of the club.

The family fund event will run from 1pm to 4pm. It is free of charge and open to all. There will be novelty events to suit all and live music performed by Carrick musicians.

Meanwhile, Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers played Boherlahan-Dualla in the second round of the county championship last Saturday.

Both sides were evenly matched but in the end the Davins lost by two points after a terrific game with high quality hurling played by both sides.

The club now awaits fixture details of the team's must win game against Golden-Kilfeacle. The Junior B hurlers played their first game of the South Championship against Ballybacon-Grange last Sunday in Goatenbridge. Well done to the team and management.

The team now await their next championship match. The U15 hurlers are through to the county semi-final, where they will play Thurles Gaels. The club congratulates this team on reaching this stage in the championships.

Numbers drawn in last week's juvenile lotto draw were: 05,13,20,24. The jackpot wasn’t won and three players won €70 each for matched three numbers. They were Paddy Nagle, Denis Dowley and Patrick McGrath.