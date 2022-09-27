St Molleran's GAA Club's U15 hurlers win county title

St Molleran's GAA Club congratulates its U15 team and their management on being crowned County Hurling Cup Champions last Thursday after defeating neighbours Portlaw/ Ballyduff in a hard-fought game.

The club also congratulates the U12 team and their management who sealed their spot in another county final for the juvenile club on a scoreline of 5-5 to 1-5.

This final against Roanmore will take place on Pitch 3 at the SETU Arena (Carriganore Sports Campus) at 11.40am on Saturday. This team and their mentors have put in a savage amount of work throughout the year and we would ask all possible adult and juvenile players and parents to make the effort to show up and support the lads - particularly when Roanmore are in such close proximity to the SETU Arena.

The club, meanwhile, sends get well soon wishes to Fionn Power, who sustained an injury during the game.

St Molleran's GAA Club hosted two activities on Saturday and Sunday last for its Camógs (Saturday) and U9 boys (Sunday).

The club extends sympathy to its former chairperson Derek ‘Rickey’ O’Dwyer and current adult player Jeffrey Power, as well as the wider O’Dwyer family on the sad passing of Sean. May he rest in peace.