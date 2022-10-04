Search

04 Oct 2022

Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next week

See if your team is in action

Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next week

Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next week

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Oct 2022 4:08 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

07-10-2022 (Fri)

FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship

Quarter Final
Clonoulty 20:00 Drom-Inch V Solohead

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

08-10-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance - Senior Hurling Relegation Final
Holycross 15:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Templederry Kenyons
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling - Relegation Final
Templetuohy 16:00 Carrick Swan V Kildangan

FBD Insurance - County Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Final
Boherlahan GAA Club 14:00 Moyle Rovers V Upperchurch-Drombane

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Extra time applies to this fixture

Fethard GAA Park 14:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Thurles Sarsfields

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Extra time applies to this fixture


FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final
Nenagh 15:30 Burgess V Roscrea

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

Leahy Park Cashel 15:45 Gortnahoe-Glengoole V St Mary's

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture


FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Leahy Park Cashel 14:00 Drom-Inch V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

Nenagh 14:00 Borrisokane V Lorrha-Dorrha

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

09-10-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final
FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

14:00 Kilruane MacDonaghs V Upperchurch-Drombane
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

15:45 Drom-Inch V Kildangan
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day appliers to this fixture

FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Templetuohy 11:30 Clerihan V Lorrha-Dorrha

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Extra time applies to this fixture

Cappawhite 12:00 Cahir V Portroe

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture


FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Clonmel Sportsfield 13:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Skeheenarinky

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

Clonoulty 13:00 Moneygall V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Holycross 13:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Thurles Sarsfields

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media