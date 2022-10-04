Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next week

07-10-2022 (Fri)

FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship

Quarter Final

Clonoulty 20:00 Drom-Inch V Solohead

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

08-10-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance - Senior Hurling Relegation Final

Holycross 15:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Templederry Kenyons

FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling - Relegation Final

Templetuohy 16:00 Carrick Swan V Kildangan

FBD Insurance - County Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Final

Boherlahan GAA Club 14:00 Moyle Rovers V Upperchurch-Drombane

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Extra time applies to this fixture

Fethard GAA Park 14:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Thurles Sarsfields

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Extra time applies to this fixture



FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final

Nenagh 15:30 Burgess V Roscrea

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

Leahy Park Cashel 15:45 Gortnahoe-Glengoole V St Mary's

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture



FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Leahy Park Cashel 14:00 Drom-Inch V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

Nenagh 14:00 Borrisokane V Lorrha-Dorrha

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

09-10-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final

FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

14:00 Kilruane MacDonaghs V Upperchurch-Drombane

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

15:45 Drom-Inch V Kildangan

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day appliers to this fixture

FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Templetuohy 11:30 Clerihan V Lorrha-Dorrha

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Extra time applies to this fixture

Cappawhite 12:00 Cahir V Portroe

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture



FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Clonmel Sportsfield 13:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Skeheenarinky

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

Clonoulty 13:00 Moneygall V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Holycross 13:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Thurles Sarsfields

(E.T. if Necessary)

Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture