Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next week
07-10-2022 (Fri)
FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship
Quarter Final
Clonoulty 20:00 Drom-Inch V Solohead
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
08-10-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance - Senior Hurling Relegation Final
Holycross 15:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Templederry Kenyons
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling - Relegation Final
Templetuohy 16:00 Carrick Swan V Kildangan
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Final
Boherlahan GAA Club 14:00 Moyle Rovers V Upperchurch-Drombane
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Extra time applies to this fixture
Fethard GAA Park 14:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Thurles Sarsfields
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Extra time applies to this fixture
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final
Nenagh 15:30 Burgess V Roscrea
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
Leahy Park Cashel 15:45 Gortnahoe-Glengoole V St Mary's
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Leahy Park Cashel 14:00 Drom-Inch V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
Nenagh 14:00 Borrisokane V Lorrha-Dorrha
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
09-10-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final
FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles
14:00 Kilruane MacDonaghs V Upperchurch-Drombane
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles
15:45 Drom-Inch V Kildangan
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day appliers to this fixture
FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Templetuohy 11:30 Clerihan V Lorrha-Dorrha
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Extra time applies to this fixture
Cappawhite 12:00 Cahir V Portroe
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Clonmel Sportsfield 13:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Skeheenarinky
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
Clonoulty 13:00 Moneygall V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Holycross 13:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Thurles Sarsfields
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
