Tipperary jockeys were in the winner's enclosure at Navan

Fethard jockey Ben Coen had a double at Navan on Wednesday for trainer Johnny Murtagh
Two Tipperary jockeys rode winners at Navan yesterday.
Fethard rider Ben Coen scored a double with Mile End (6/1) and Maristella (9/4 joint favourite), the two winners providing trainer Johnny Murtagh with 42 winners for the year, his best-ever annual total.
"The last couple of weeks we were getting close, so I was hoping that we would do it,” Murtagh stated.
"Ben (Coen) is great and is a great lad," he added.
Meanwhile, Nathan Crosse from Cahir had a 12/1 winner in the first race aboard Lovejoy, which is trained by Willie McCreery.
