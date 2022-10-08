Search

08 Oct 2022

Holycross Ballycahill bridge 40 year gap to claim county minor A hurling title

The FBD Insurance decider against neighbours Moycarkey Borris was played at Golden this afternoon

Holycross Ballycahill captain Jim Ryan accepts the silverware after his sides victory this afternoon

Holycross Ballycahill captain Jim Ryan accepts the silverware after his sides victory this afternoon

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Oct 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Holycross Ballycahill 1-23

Moycarkey Borris 0-10

Holycross Ballycahill produced the performance of the year to blitz neighbours Moycarkey Borris in the county minor  hurling A final at Golden this afternoon to make up for the defeat in the mid decider against the same opposition a few short weeks ago.

On that evening in Templetuohy as Moycarkey Borris accepted the silverware, it was widely predicted that the two teams would meet in the county final too. But, few would have predicted the size of margin between them in the final analysis with Holycross Ballycahill's attackers Robbie Ryan and Jimmie Lahart  both snatching 0-6 apiece from play to help steer their side towards victory.

It was a hard fought and close first half, buth Moycarkey Borris hit 10 wides and this was to be their undoing. The Holycross Ballycahill men were more economical and a Pierce Briody goal in the 17th minute gave them a decided advantage as they went in at half time by 1-10 to 0-6 to the good.

And, in the second half, with the wind at their backs Holycross Ballycahill ran riot with a procession of points seeing them to their first county minor A hurling final since 1982. They struck thitteen points to four in that second half with Robbie Ryan finishing with a personal tally of thirteen points while James Doyle (3) was also very influential at midfield.

The runaway nature of the game made for difficult viewing from a Moycarkey Borris perspective - the mid champs had feared a backlash from their neighbours and when it came, they were simply unable to cope with the attacking acumen and the pace of Holycross Ballycahill.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Lindsay J. Sedgwick, the award winning script writer and illustrator from Dublin, opened Roscrea's Damer House Gallery Homeland exhibition titled 'Through Light and Shade' in the Black Mills comple

Lindsay J. Sedgwick, the award winning script writer and illustrator from Dublin, opened Roscrea's Damer House Gallery Homeland exhibition titled 'Through Light and Shade' in the Black Mills comple

Local News

Roscrea news and notes

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media