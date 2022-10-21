Changes to Tipperary camogie fixtures for the weekend

Aoife McGrath (left) and Cáit Devane will be on opposite sides in the senior camogie final on Saturday
Tipperary Camogie Board has announced a number of venue changes for this weekends county finals. See below:
Saturday 22nd Oct
VENUE: Portroe
Senior Shield final
Slivermines v Nenagh Eire Og at 12.30pm
Ref: Kieran Slattery
Replay if Ends in A draw
County Senior Camogie Final
VENUE: Camogie Grounds
Drom-inch v Clonoulty at 3pm
Ref: TP Sullivan
Replay if Ends in a Draw
Junior B Shield Semi-Final Replay
VENUE: Gortanhoe
Gortanhoe v Moyle Rovers at 2pm
Ref: Jim Symons
Extra Time in event of a draw
If needed extra period of 5 mins per half
5 45s from both sides to decide outcome if needed
U18A C/Ship Game
Annacarty v Cashel at 11am
Venue: Annacarty
Ref: Pat Lynch
Sunday 23rd Oct
VENUE: Drombane
Jnr A Shield Final
Holycross v Templemore at 11am
Ref: Pat Lynch
Replay if Ends In A Draw
Venue: Kilcommon
Jnr B County Final
Moycarkey v Portroe at 2.30pm
REF: JOE KEARNEY
Replay if Ends in a Draw
