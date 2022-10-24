All the weekend soccer results in Tipperary - St Michael's into Munster Champions Cup final

All the results from the Tipperary Southern and District League games played at the weekend
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
Munster Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Ballymackey United 3 – 8 Clonmel Town
FAI Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Peake Villa 3 – 1 Freebooters
Cullen Lattin 1 – 3 Clonmel Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 2
Mullinahone 0 – 8 Cashel Town
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23
Munster League Champions Cup semi final
Abbeyfeale United 2 – 3 St Michael’s
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers 0 – 3 Cashel Town
Two Mile Borris 2 – 1 Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Celtic 2 – 3 Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
St Nicholas 1 – 6 Galbally United
Dualla 2 – 1 Cullen Lattin
Cashel Town 0 – 1 Rosegreen Rangers
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Donohill and District 2 – 3 Moyglass United
Kilsheelan United 2 – 1 Tipperary Town
Killenaule Rovers 2 – 2 Bansha Celtic
