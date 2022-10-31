All the weekend results in Tipperary soccer - Town thump Celtic in Clonmel derby

Conor O'Sullivan (Town) and Cian O'Sullivan (Celtic) battle for possession in Sunday's Premier League Clonmel derby at The Complex. Pic: Michael Boland
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa 4 – 0 Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Town 5 – 0 Clonmel Celtic
Two Mile Borris 4 – 0 Vee Rovers
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s 1 – 2 Clonmel Town
Tipperary Town 4 – 1 Peake Villa
Mullinahone 0 – 4 Cahir Park
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin 4 – 3 Cashel Town
Galbally United 6 – 0 Clerihan
Rosegreen Rangers 3 – 1 Dualla
St Nicholas 3 – 7 Suirside
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Two Mile Borris 5 – 0 Tipperary Town
Cahir Park 0 – 2 Killenaule Rovers
Double goalscorer Rhys O'Regan (Town) goes by Cian O'Sullivan (Celtic) in Sunday's Premier League derby game at The Complex. Pic: Michael Boland
