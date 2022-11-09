Tipperary Soccer - Almost 100 years running but Gregg Cup remains forever popular in Cahir

Some of the members of the team that won the Gregg Cup last Friday in Cahir Park AFC with Club Chairman Keith Edwards pictured in the background
The Annual 1927 Gregg Cup for Cahir Park Under 8 & 9 boys and U10 girls took place on the Astro last Friday.
The Gregg Cup is highly prized judging by the way all the children played on the night!
A big, enthusiastic group came along to take part and so competitive for their tender years!
In the end the Manchester City team won to great applause and cheers!
Thanks to all the fantastic coaches who organised it. It was wonderful to see so many children have such a great time playing.
Cahir Park AFC thanks Frank Gregg for his kind and continuous support of the Gregg Cup.
