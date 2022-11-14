All the weekend soccer results in Tipperary - Peake Villa stun St Michael's in Munster Junior Cup

File Photo: It was a great weekend for Thurles side Peake Villa with both the Thurles club's sides advancing in Munster Junior Cup.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Munster Youths Cup, 3rd Round
Clonmel Town 2 – 1 Clonmel Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 1
Two Mile Borris 3 – 2 Bansha Celtic
Peake Villa 4 – 0 Slievenamon Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 2
Mullinahone 2 – 2 Cahir Park
Cashel Town 3 – 0 Moyglass United
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Munster Junior Cup, 3rd Round
Peake Villa 2 – 1 St Michael’s
Vee Rovers 1 – 2 Peake Villa B
Two Mile Borris 6 – 2 Bansha Celtic
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Clonmel Celtic 6 – 0 Clerihan
Cahir Park 2 – 0 Rosegreen Rangers
Tipperary Town 1 – 2 Cashel Town B
Bansha Celtic B 0 – 8 Clonmel Town
Cahir Park B 0 – 2 Galbally United
Wilderness Rovers 3 – 0 Tipperary Town B
Donohill and District 1 – 3 Suirside
Moyglass United 3 – 2 Killenaule Rovers
Mullinahone 1 – 2 St Nicholas
