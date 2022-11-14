Search

14 Nov 2022

Great servants of Tipperary GAA will be honoured with Laochra Gael awards

Awards will be presented at The Dome at Semple Stadium

Timmy Ryan

Timmy Ryan, Clonmel Commercials, will be honoured with a Laochra Gael award

14 Nov 2022 12:50 PM

The 18th presentation of the Laochra Gael GAA Awards will take place in The Dome at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday November 27.

The awards are presented to honour people over 70 years of age who have given significant service to the GAA in whatever capacity – player, official, groundsman, jersey-carrier, tea-maker, referee, umpire, etc.

This is the first year since 2019 that the awards will be presented because of the Covid pandemic.

In all, 26 people will be honoured this year and they are:

Dick Buckley, Templemore

George Corcoran, Rosegreen

Dick Egan, Mullinahone

Sean Fogarty, Moyne/Templetuohy

Mary Godfrey, Fethard

John Harkin, Drom/Inch

Willie Hayden, Silvermines

Jack Hennessy, Emly

Eddie Hosty, Holycross/Ballycahill

Liz Howard, Burgess and Dublin

Deirdre Lane,  Lorrha and Dublin

Jimmy Looby, Rockwell Rovers

Billy McCarthy, Clonmel

Tess Moloney Moton, Roscrea

Roger Mounsey, Toomevara

Pakie Mullins, Clonmel

Micheal O’Connor, Fr. Sheehy's

Tom O’Donoghue, Arravale Rovers

Laoise and Joseph O’Keeffe, Clonoulty/Rossmore

Patsy Tynan, Killenaule

Timmy Ryan, Clonmel Commercials

Margaret Ryan, Moycarkey/Borris

Kitty Savage, Ardfinnan

TF Stapleton , Borris-Ileigh

Tony Tierney, Nenagh

Eddie Webster, Loughmore/Castleiney

 

