Great servants of Tipperary GAA will be honoured with Laochra Gael awards

Timmy Ryan, Clonmel Commercials, will be honoured with a Laochra Gael award
The 18th presentation of the Laochra Gael GAA Awards will take place in The Dome at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday November 27.
The awards are presented to honour people over 70 years of age who have given significant service to the GAA in whatever capacity – player, official, groundsman, jersey-carrier, tea-maker, referee, umpire, etc.
This is the first year since 2019 that the awards will be presented because of the Covid pandemic.
In all, 26 people will be honoured this year and they are:
Dick Buckley, Templemore
George Corcoran, Rosegreen
Dick Egan, Mullinahone
Sean Fogarty, Moyne/Templetuohy
Mary Godfrey, Fethard
John Harkin, Drom/Inch
Willie Hayden, Silvermines
Jack Hennessy, Emly
Eddie Hosty, Holycross/Ballycahill
Liz Howard, Burgess and Dublin
Deirdre Lane, Lorrha and Dublin
Jimmy Looby, Rockwell Rovers
Billy McCarthy, Clonmel
Tess Moloney Moton, Roscrea
Roger Mounsey, Toomevara
Pakie Mullins, Clonmel
Micheal O’Connor, Fr. Sheehy's
Tom O’Donoghue, Arravale Rovers
Laoise and Joseph O’Keeffe, Clonoulty/Rossmore
Patsy Tynan, Killenaule
Timmy Ryan, Clonmel Commercials
Margaret Ryan, Moycarkey/Borris
Kitty Savage, Ardfinnan
TF Stapleton , Borris-Ileigh
Tony Tierney, Nenagh
Eddie Webster, Loughmore/Castleiney
