O’Dwyer Steel West U21A Hurling : Knockavilla Kickhams get the better of Arravale Rovers

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-14(23)

Arravale Rovers 0-17(17)

By: Francis Coughlan at Sean Treacy Park

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams got the better of a determined Arravale Rovers in the opening round of the O’Dwyer Steel West U21A Hurling Championship played in a rain-soaked Sean Treacy Park on Sunday morning. Jack Ryan’s goal, Kickhams third of the game with ten minutes to go eventually put daylight between the sides when it looked to be there for the taking for either team.

A dry morning gave way to constant and for the most, heavy rain from about half an hour before throw in right through the duration of the game. This made underfoot conditions poor and the weather certainly wasn’t conducive to free-flowing hurling though credit to both sides they served up an entertaining contest.

Arravale Rovers played into the dressing room end for the opening thirty minutes with a gale at their back and from the off took the game to their opponents. Johnny Ryan who made a major contribution throughout the game had Arravale off the mark inside the first minute with a pointed free. Kickhams though playing into the hospital end could hardly believe their good start especially against the elements. Within the space of two minutes Kickhams had raised two green flags helped in particular by some lax Arravale defending. These would be two huge scores in the overall context of the game. First Declan Ryan got in and then Ben Ryan for two well taken goals. Arravale recovered well helped by the free taking of Johnny Ryan and points from play by Niall Sharpe and Eoghan Lonergan who were a constant threat. Kickhams were having to work the ball into their two-man full forward line with Orrin Jones operating deeper out the field. Jamie Duncan got their second point in the thirteenth minute but by the quarter mark Arravale had taken a one-point advantage through points from Daniel Ryan, John Paul Lohan and Niall Sharpe. Kickhams enjoyed a purple patch in the second quarter with Conor Horgan finding his range from play and placed balls to briefly lead but again points from Eoghan Lonergan and Johnny Ryan had the sides deadlocked once more. Horgan needed watching by the Arravale defence when in possession. With further scores traded a pointed Conor Horgan free was the difference at the break, 2-7 to 0-12.



Scores were hard to come by in the third quarter. Johnny Ryan pointed another placed ball to tie the sides early on. But by the fourteenth minute a Jack Ryan point had stretched Kickhams lead out to four points. Arravale hadn’t been short of chances and could have had a goal or two but for some good defending by the Kickhams defensive unit with Stephen Browne leading the way at centre back. The game was neatly poised in the nineteenth minute when Eoghan Lonergan added to his account. Just three points separated the sides. The turning point of the game came ten minutes before time when Jack Ryan got in to strike home Kickhams third goal, pushing their advantage out to six. It was a crucial score and with Arravale against the elements they now had to try and work the ball in to create goal chances. Johnny Ryan had a close in free saved late on as Kickhams held on for the victory.