MEP Sean Kelly launches new book in Clonmore

On last Friday night in Fitzpatrick's Clonmore, the launch of the book 'Scór and Other Cultural Activities in Templemore, Clonmore, Killea' took place.

The book was launched by Sean Kelly MEP and former GAA President.

Speakers on the night included Fr Conor Hayes, Mark Dunne and Mary Bourke representing Mid and County Scór and Seamus Delaney Vice Chairman JK Brackens GAA, MC for the night was Margo O Shea Chairperson JK Brackens Scór. All spoke in glowing terms about the production and about the detail in which all the cultural activities of the parish were covered, and thanked author Martin Bourke for the many hours put in to bring the project to a successful conclusion.

It was indeed very appropriate that the function concluded with a 45 minute Scór performance from 23 JK Brackens Scór na nÓg boys and girls, displaying our Irish Culture of music, song, dance and recitation at the very best. This book is a must for anyone with an interest and love of Irish culture and is available at Gala Templemore.