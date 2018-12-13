Jigs and reels and daisy fields - new jewellery collection from Eileen Hassett

This is the title of a brand new collection of designer jewellery by Templemore craftswoman Eileen Hassett.

This collection is a wonderful example of using Ireland and Irish culture for artistic inspiration.

‘I have always been inspired by nature and local history’ says Eileen and her main passion has been with making and designing her own original crafts.

The results are obvious, with a collection that is at once highly-crafted and wonderfully creative. Amongst several qualifications, Eileen this Summer graduated from The School of Jewellery in Dublin with Higher Certificate in Traditional Jewellery Design and Goldsmithing.

This smashing collection can be viewed in Templemore Library until December 21 and can be purchased on her website:

www.eileenhassettjewellery.ie