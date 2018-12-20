Christmas Day swim in Templemore Park celebrates its 40th anniversary



The Christmas Day Swim in Templemore Town Park celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

In the weeks before Christmas 1978 a group of people decided over a pint in ‘The Divers’ to have a party for the older folk in the town. It was agreed to organise a swim in the Town Park Lake on Christmas Day!

Those involved were: Dan O’Brien, Pat Guerins, Seamus Tierney, Maurice and Kieran Hodgers R.I.P., who raised funds, and approached local shops for spot prizes for the party which took place in Templemore Arms Hotel.

The ‘Swim’ was a huge success and the lads repeated the event over the following years. Many other people joined up in the intervening years and all funds raised in recent times is in aid of North Tipp Hospice.

To commemorate the occasion of Christmas Day 1978, we salute the handful of people who back then braved the elements to swim for our Senior Citizens.

To continue the tradition and if you’re looking for something to work up an appetite on Christmas Day then a trip to Templemore Town Park Lake can be the answer!

A number of hardy souls will take to the waters for the annual Swim which takes place shortly after midday. These swimmers will have raised sponsorship which goes to charity along with any funds collected on the day. The event has proven extremely popular over the years with both spectators and swimmers. Young and old alike take part in the event every year.

Sponsorship Cards are available from Robbie Ingram or at Peters Fruit & Veg.

If you would like to add your name to the list of swimmers this year, or for any information on the Swim please get in touch with Robbie Ingram 086-3023563.