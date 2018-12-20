Martin Bourke is JK Bracken's Oifigeach Cultúr & Teanga. Martin has continued to maintain the original core values of Scòr by launching his book titled “Scór and other Cultural activities in Templemore, Clonmore and Killea”. The book launch on Friday December 7, 2018 provided for 50 years of Scór activity in the local parish, and is the first documented recorded book of the 50 Anniversary Scór within the GAA. As An Uachtarain of the GAA John Horan stated - “we are in debt of gratitude to the generation of people who have preserved, protected and promoted our game”.

Martin Bourke has certainly protected the history of GAA activities within the JK Brackens Club and the Scòr Committee.

This initiative has now preserved the history of Scór and other Cultural activities in Templemore, Clonmore and Killea for the last 50 years.

Scór has a unique sense of place within the GAA community for all age groups with seven separate cultural competitive activities, this is now documented and available for reference points to local community. The book is widely available.

Photo includes - HCO Seamus Delaney, Martin Bourke, Sean Kelly (MEP) who officially launched the book, Rev Canon Hayes, John Costigan CHC committee, Mark Dunne Mid Tipperary Scòr Chairman, Mary Bourke Co. Tipperary Scòr Chairperson