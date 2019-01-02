The late Michael Tierney, Temlemore

The death occurred on December 13 of Michael Tierney, 26 Church Street, Templemore.

Michael died in the loving care of the staff of Dean Maxwell Nursing Home, where he had been resident for the past 3 years.

A native of the town and one of a family of ten children Michael was born in Barrack Street to parents Michael and Mary, and relocated to the new housing scheme at the time in Lacey Avenue.

On leaving school he worked locally in Templemore for some time before moving to Birmingham where he worked for a number of years at Lucas Car Accessories, where as it happened his future wife Sylvia also worked.

Michael returned to Templemore in 1968. His mother died around this time and in 1971 Sylvia came to Templemore and she and Michael married and settled down after a courtship of almost ten years.

He worked in Irish Dunlop (Vaculug) in Templemore until they closed down. Michael now devoted lots of time to his garden and he loved his daily walk in the Park with his dog Brandy.

And then there was the GAA matches. Michael loved to go off with his pals to any and every match – the best part of those days always was the coming home, with many stops on the way! He had a lovely tenor voice and loved to sing.

He and Sylvia were the perfect couple – he adored her as she did him. Sylvia says that he was a wonderful man, a great provider, and everything he did, he did it for Sylvia. He was kind, witty, and she absolutely loved him. She hardly missed a day without visiting him while he was in the nursing home.

Michael loved Sylvia, loved a pint and loved hurling!

Michael’s remains reposed in Grey’s Funeral Home, where many people arrived to pay their respects. Following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, he was taken from the church to the strains of one of his favourite songs “Goodbye From the Whitehorse Inn”. He was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his heartbroken wife Sylvia, his last surviving family member brother Dan, nieces, relatives relatives and many, many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.