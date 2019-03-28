The late Philomena Sharlott, Templemore and England

The death occurred recently in England of Templemore native Philomena Sharlott (nee Maher).

Aged 92, Philomena was sister of John Maher, Marian Road. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary and Carmel, brothers Michael and Thomas.

Philomena Maher grew up in Church Street, Templemore , the daughter of Thomas and Kate, with her two sisters and three brothers.

In 1945 at the tender age of 17 she boarded a ship for the first time and arrived in London to train as a Nurse landing alone at Paddington Station.

The story goes that she was left standing on the platform for hours because the people collecting her couldn’t pronounce her name!

She studied and worked at Harefield Hospital and it was there that she met George Sharlott who was still in the Army.

Times were tough in the 1950’s - rationing was still in force when they married in Leeds.

Philomena worked in a variety of jobs, most notable with Alexander Fleming (the guy who discovered Penicillin) at the Wright Fleming Institute.

She continued there until her children Phillip and Angie arrived, and later worked as a school dinner lady so she could keep an eye on her two children and be home before them on schooldays.

Her whole life was the care of her children, grandchildren and family. Nothing was ever too much trouble.

She was an intelligent woman and always stood up for herself and others, especially where she felt people were abusing their authority.

Philomena and her family thoroughly enjoyed their regular trips back to Templemore to visit family and friends over the years.

Sadly her husband George predeceased her.

Sincere sympathy is extended to her children Phillip and Angela, grandchildren Jack, Charlotte and Angela, brother John, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Her Funeral Mass was celebrated in St Erconwald’s R.C Church in Wembley, following which burial took place in Pinner, just outside London.

May She Rest In Peace.