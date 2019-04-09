Schedule of ceremonies taking place this Easter season in Templemore

Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday April 14 and is also known as Passion Sunday.

The following are the ceremonies that will take place in Templemore: We remember the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem and that five days later he will leave it to go to Calvary. The ceremonial Blessing of Palms will take place at all Masses.

Templemore at 7.00pm Vigil Mass on Saturday April 13.

Clonmore at 10.00am Mass on Sunday, April 14.

Killea at 11.00am Mass on Sunday, April 14.

Blessed palms available at all Masses.



Trócaire: return your donations during Holy Week.

(Convert coins to notes if possible)

Evening of forgiveness:

Templemore: Tuesday April 16 at 7.30 - 9.30pm (Visiting Priests).

Confessions: Holy Saturday April 20 2.30-4.00pm in Templemore.

Holy Thursday April 18:

On Holy Thursday the church remembers what Jesus said and did at the last supper. He gifted his church with the Eucharist and the priesthood.

Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated:

Templemore at 7.30pm.

The Collection at Mass will be for The Holy Father (Peter’s Pence)

All Eucharistic Ministers and Readers of the Word will renew their commitment during Mass. Ministers to occupy front seats.

We also request volunteers for the washing of feet.

We welcome the children preparing for First Holy Communion and their families to this celebration.

Spend Time with Jesus in the Garden:

Spend some time at the Altar of Repose. Sacred Heart Church, Templemore

9-10pm.

Good Friday April 19 - Day of Fast and Abstinence.

Good Friday Trócaire Walk: Trocaire Walk and Stations of the Cross, Good Friday, at 11am in Town Park.

The Celebration of the Lord’s Passion:

Sacred Heart Church Templemore at 3.00pm.

Stations of the Cross and Solemn Veneration of the Cross.

St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore at 7.30pm. - Confessions at 7pm.

St. James Church, Killea at 7.30pm. - Confessions at 7pm.

Prayer Around the Cross

In candlelight you are invited to spend time at the cross to pray, to listen, to join in the Taize Chants as we take in the wonder of God’s love for all of us. Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 9.00pm.

A collection for holy places will be taken up at all ceremonies.

Holy Saturday – Easter Vigil April 20.

At the Easter Vigil the church celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus by the lighting of the Paschal Fire; Listening to his Word; Blessing of Easter Water and Renewal of Baptismal Promises; Celebration of the Eucharist.

The Easter Vigil: Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 8.00pm.

Invited to gather at the Easter Fire in front of the Church at 7.30pm.

Easter water:

Blessed at the Easter Vigil, it reminds us of the water of baptism.

You are welcome to take some home and sprinkle it within the home. Please bring bottle for Holy Water.

Easter Sunday: He is Risen, Alleluia.

Dawn Mass: Town Park at 5.30am.

Mass in Sacred Heart Church Templemore 9am & 12 noon.

Mass including lighting of Easter Candle & blessing of Easter Water:

St. Anne’s Church Clonmore at 10am; St. James Church Killea at 11am.