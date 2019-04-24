Incredible Years Baby Programme in Templemore

A free parenting course for parents of babies 0-6 months will take place in the Old Courthouse, Bank Street, Templemore. The course will start on Thursday, May 9 and will run for 6 weeks. For more information please contact Sara Leahy, MORE Family Support Project on 087 2642203.

About Incredible Years Series

The Incredible Years Series offers a variety of group based programs that fall into three main categories: programs serving parents, programs serving children, and programs serving teachers.

Incredible Years Baby and Toddler programs are designed for use with parents of children ages 0-3 years. The Baby program is a specific protocol for parents and babies ages 0-12 months, and the Toddler program covers protocols for parents of toddlers 1-3 years

Goals of the course include:

- Getting to know your baby (0-3 months)

- Babies as intelligent learners/speaking “parent-ese” (3-6 months)

- Providing physical, tactile & visual stimulation

- Parents learning to read babies’ minds and be responsive

- Understanding how to help babies feel loved, secure and safe

- Gaining Support