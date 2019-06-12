Killea NS in the parish of Templemore celebrating 125th anniversary

This year marks the one hundred and twenty fifty anniversary of Killea National School in the parish of Templemore.

A school in a rural community has a precious and life giving presence, preparing the young for the future and laying a foundation for further education in second and third level.

Killea National School has continued a rich legacy of education for generations of pupils scattered all over the world. This anniversary is an opportunity to acknowledge the service and commitment of teachers past and present and the goodwill and support of the community of Killea for their school.

To honour this anniversary all associated with Killea School, pupils past and present, parents, teachers and parishioners of the community are invited to the school on Saturday June 15 at 7.30pm. There will be a Prayer Service of Thanksgiving to commence the evening, followed by the launch of the book to commemorate the occasion entitled “A Time For Remembering”.

This is a hard back presentation in photo capturing pupils and teachers past and present and events in the school through the years – over seven hundred photos costing €25. A beautiful presentation that should be a keepsake for all past pupils, parents and the community of Killea.

Eamon O’Shea of the present Tipperary management team and Third Level Lecturer will launch this book. This will be followed by refreshments, music, song and dance. All are welcome to come and honour this special occasion for Killea National School on June 15.