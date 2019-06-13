Garville Garden in Co Tipperary to hold a Charity Open Day

Máire Wixted’s Garville Garden in Upperchurch will be open to the public on Sunday June 23 next from 2 – 6pm.

Set on various levels, the garden comprises of well established and recently planted trees, shrubs and perennials and also includes a vegetable garden. It is a sight to behold !

The proceeds of last year’s Open Day amounted to €4,000 which was presented to Dr Una Gilligan (Haematologist) Cork University Hospital on behalf of The Hero Trust.

This trust deals with education and research into blood related illnesses. All monies raised this year through voluntary donations will again go to The Hero Trust, which is close to Máire’s heart. Tea/coffee served on the day.