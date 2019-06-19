Templemore Ladies Football club continue to improve facilities for the players

Pitch Development – the club continue to work hard to develop the facilities at Our Lady's School pitch.

Following the recent completion of toilet facilities we were delighted to be able to host our first home game on Wednesday, May 22.

The grass was cut, the new flags were out and Canon Conor Hayes was on hand to bless the pitch, facilities and all who use it.

The blessing was followed by an exciting championship game where our U12 girls defeated Moyle Rovers on a score of 2- 4 to 1- 1.

Refreshments were served to the many supporters on what was a very important evening for the club.

We would like to that all who continue to support the club in any way including Our Lady’s, Canon Hayes, local businesses and parents - your support is very much appreciated. A lot done, more to do!

Clothes Collection - Our annual fundraising clothes collection will be held in September. However if you have any items ready for recycling they can be brought to any games or training sessions and will be stored in advance of the collection.

Enda McDonnell Cup - Congratulations to Tipperary Intermediates including our own Maria Curley and Elaine Fitzpatrick who claimed the Enda McDonnell Cup when they defeated Clare last Sunday in the Munster Ladies Intermediate Final.

The McDonnell family were on hand to present the trophy to the winning captain Samantha Lambert.

Training continues for all groups as texted out.

Please follow us on Facebook to keep up with all club activities or contact 0834573743 for information.

Pictured below Rachael Johnston, Margaret Quinlan, Canon Hayes, Mary Russell & Damian Johnston (Chairman) at the recent blessing of the pitch and facilities being developed by Templemore Ladies Football