Devil’s Bit Tag Rugby team take home gold in the finals

Tag Rugby: A massive congratulations to the Devil’s Bit Tag Rugby team who took home gold in the national tag rugby finals in Roscrea on Sunday June 16.

Devil’s Bit beat off stiff competition in the group stages beating teams from Killarney, Ballinascarthy and Durrow/Abbeyleix.

After beating Ballylanders Macra in the semi-final Devils’ Bit encountered a closely contested match with Fermoy Macra in the final. Devil’s Bit came out on top.

The team trained hard for the finals and all the hard work and dedication has paid off. A special mention must also go to John Maher for coaching the team. His time and expertise were invaluable.

Macra’s Toughest Club: On May 18 Devil’s Bit held the Macra’s Toughest Club competition.

This year saw clubs from across the country battle it out for the title. Teams competed in events including a one kilometer run, milk churn carry, tyre pull, hay bale roll and ski walk to name a few.

Following the competition which was held in Roscrea Rugby Club everyone moved to the Racket Hall Hotel for a banquet where the winners were announced and everyone danced the night away to “Blessed”.

Massive congratulations to Baltinglass/Rathvilly Macra from Wicklow who were crowned Macra’s Toughest Club 2019. Causeway Macra from Kerry were placed second and Tullamore Macra from Offaly placed third. Well done to all teams who took part in the event this year.

Musical Bingo: Many Devil’s Bit members travelled to Thurles to the North Tipperary fundraiser “Musical Bingo” in aid of Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland) and the Darragh Stakelum fund. A great night was had by everyone from Devil’s Bit. A huge thank you to the committee for organising a great event.

Annual General Meeting: Both the Devil’s Bit and North Tipp Macra Annual General Meetings have taken place in recent weeks. Well done to all outgoing officers.

They have set a very high standard at both club and county level and they should be proud of their achievements throughout the past year.

We wish both the club and county committees of 2019/2020 the best of luck for the year ahead.