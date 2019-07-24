Cormac's charity head shave in aid of Suir Haven

I decided to shave my head – my inspiration coming from Eamonn a past SNA in our school who shaved his head for cancer and our teacher Ms Faherty who has cancer. My aunt Mags went through cancer as well and she gave me a lot of encouragement to do it.

Our school principal Conor Doyle urged us in 6th class to do something not done before so he said he would facilitate my head shave and all of the teachers were so delighted with my plan at such a young age.

I decided to do it on my Graduation Mass day and to donate any money raised to Suir Haven in Thurles.

On the day I was very nervous – like what people would think of me with no hair and what would I look like. Ms Faherty began the shave and my mum Eileen finished the job.

After the head shave Ms Faherty asked me for a photo and from that day she hasn’t worn her wig.

On Wednesday, July 17, we went to Suir Haven with a cheque for €750. Manager Anna Ryan was so surprised that we raised so much money. She showed us around the building and the facilities available there and told us the money would be put to good use and praised me for doing such a good deed.

I have to thank all who donated so much money to the head shave and my family for the part they played.