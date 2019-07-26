Open Garden hosted by Johnny Bourke was a wonderful success

The Open Garden event hosted by Johnny Bourke, Clonboo, Clonmore, Templemore on Sunday last, July 21 from 2pm-6pm was a great success. All proceeds were in aid of St. Joseph’s P.S. School Pitch Development.

Currently without a sports pitch, the Board of Management of St. Joseph’s Primary School is very thankful to Patron, Dr. Kieran O’ Reilly for leasing a field to the school. The field requires a lot of work and fundraising to bring it to the standard of a sports pitch. The promotion of sports is central to the ethos of the school.

Huge numbers enjoyed wandering through a three acre garden developed over 30 years. Specimen trees, shrubs, herbaceous borders, water features, grasses, roses, ponds, statues, fountains delighted the attendees.

Nicoli and Mary Coady enjoying the open day at Johnny Bourke's garden

Tom and Kathleen Sheedy. Pictures: Seamus Bourke

Pat Butler and Donal Dwyer at the open garden

Maureen and Eddie Butler enjoying the beautiful array of flowers and shrubs at Johnny Bourke's garden