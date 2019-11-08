Templemore's Conor Burke makes Ireland's top ten with Deloitte

Deloitte is celebrating exam success in the Chartered Accountants Ireland Final Admittance Examinations (FAEs) – in addition to two of its students achieving a top ten placement in the exams nationwide, overall there was a pass rate of 88% in the firm, which is 10% higher than the national average.

Conor Burke, an associate in the Private Clients team in Tax in the Dublin office achieved fourth place in Ireland in the rankings. Conor joined Deloitte as a graduate having studied Commerce in University College Cork. He has gained experience in working with private individuals and families, among other areas, since joining Deloitte. From Templemore, he follows all types of sport, but particularly Tipperary GAA, in his spare time!

Luke Bailey, an associate working in Deloitte’s Audit Financial Services department, achieved eighth place in the rankings. Luke completed a co-op placement with the firm in 2016 and re-joined Deloitte on a graduate contract in Autumn 2017. He has gained experience primarily in the banking industry since joining Deloitte. Luke, from Dalkey in Dublin, graduated from University College Dublin with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. In his spare time, Luke enjoys travelling as much as possible.

Commenting on the exam success Mike Hartwell, Head of Audit & Assurance, Deloitte Ireland said: “Success in the FAEs is a milestone moment in the careers of our people at Deloitte. It is the culmination of over three years of hard work – both from a study and a client work perspective. Congratulations to Conor, Luke and all those celebrating passing this exam. Supporting our people in achieving their professional qualifications is a major focus for us here at Deloitte – our extensive in-house support programmes are offered at every stage of the journey towards exam success.”

