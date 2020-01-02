Annual Devil’s Bit Walk

The 21st annual Christmas hill walks took place on the Devil’s Bit Mountain on Friday, December 27. The walks again this year began at 10.30 and 12 noon and started and finished in Killea village.

About seventy people took part in the walk which takes about two and a half to three hours and were led by John Lynagh and Dan Condren of Mid Tipperary Hill Walkers. It was a fine mild day and was much enjoyed by all, who on finishing adjourned to Killea Community Centre for welcome refreshments.

All contributions of the walk will go towards LARCC Cancer Support and Sanctuary, founded by the late Ita Bourke, Killea, Templemore. For further details contact John at 086 3849460 or Clare at 086 8734665.