JK Brackens: Spooner top shooter in South Lebanon Poc Fada championships

We’ve covered items from a fair few corners of the world over the last few years but the South Lebanon Poc Fada Championships is definitely new ground.

The puck-out began in the little mountain village of Bint Jabal on New Years Day and finished at the Irish camp 800m higher up. Due to the short supply of hurling balls the posse was split into teams of three.

117 shots later and first across the line were the Premier County consisting of Brian Sweeney (Newcastle), Aidan McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields) and captained by our very own hurling legend David “Spooner” Ryan. Is he the first Templemore man to win a Lebanese County final??

Well done also to former Tipperary hurler Gearoid Ryan from Templederry who won this week's 50/50 Jackpot of €702. Gearoid bought his winning ticket from Sean Percy.

Our dinner dance takes place in the Templemore Arms on Saturday night and tickets priced at €25 are available from secretary Aoife Percy. Music by Silver Dollar.

Congratulations to Peter and Helen Maher who brought baby boy Shane into the world on Saturday December 28 last. May he always have his health.

And while on the subject of health Joe Keating will run a practical first aid course at Pairc Shileain towards the end of January which will take place over two Saturday mornings. This is often something overlooked by many people so this time the club would really like to encourage as many people as possible to take up this opportunity. Joe would like to stress that the main focus will be on the practical side of First Aid - a weak area for a lot of us. And it’s not just for use on the playing field. You will learn vital skills that can be used in any place at any time. So have a think about it and if you decide to go for it please contact Aoife Percy.

Our sympathies also to the McGrath family in Clonmore on the passing of Joe. May his gentle soul rest in peace.